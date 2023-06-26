"Riverdale" actress shares emotional goodbye to the show and Vancouver

It’s the end of an era for the fans and cast of the popular Netflix series Riverdale.

After seven years of Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead’s adventures, the iconic comic-based series is officially ending. The cast is just as emotional as the rest of us with the show coming to a close.

Actress Camila Mendes, who plays the feisty and charismatic Veronica, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt goodbye to both the show and Vancouver.

In the post, Mendes writes, “I’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, I’m saying goodbye to an entire life I created in Vancouver.”

Most of the series was filmed with Vancouver and Maple Ridge as the eerie yet beautiful backdrop, and the region seemed to have had a big impact on the cast.

Mendes goes on to detail that her time in Vancouver has been “a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult.”

Fan of the show or not, many people may relate to this message as the booming student population in Vancouver means a lot of young adults do a great deal of growing up here while starting their adult life.

While not everyone is necessarily sad that the show is ending, the cast has shared tributes on Instagram to their time on the series. After all, spending seven years working closely in a team will always make goodbyes an emotional time.

Mendes goes on in the post to thank the devoted supporters of the show.

“To our loyal fans, thank you for actively supporting me on this journey with all the gifts, flowers, and balloons. The handmade art and handwritten letters. I have endless appreciation for you guys.”

That’s a wrap on Riverdale, and Mendes perfectly sums up her appreciation for the support the fans have given.

“Thank you for showing Veronica the love that she deserves.”