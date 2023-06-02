11 celebrities to spot in Vancouver in June

It’s June and summer is officially around the corner! It seems the warmer weather is finally upon us, making it the perfect time to hit the streets of Vancouver in search of your next celebrity sighting.

A few big names may be spotted in the city this month, from Halle Berry to Lana Condor and more. Here are 11 celebrities to be on the lookout for in Vancouver this June!

Halle Berry

Be on the lookout for Halle Berry in Vancouver right now. Berry is in town filming for the thriller movie Mother Land, also going by its working title of Never Let Go, which is on location until the beginning of June.

Berry is known for a wide variety of roles in films like Catwoman, X-Men, Swordfish, The Call, and Perfect Stranger, to name a few. Her more recent projects include John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Bruised, and Moonfall.

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff may be spotted in the city this June. Groff is in town for his role in the romantic comedy A Nice Indian Boy. He is typically recognized as FBI agent Holden Ford in Netflix’s Mindhunters, or perhaps as Smith in The Matrix Resurrections. Groff also voiced characters Kristoff and Sven in the popular Frozen franchise.

Karan Soni

Joining Jonathan Groff in Vancouver for A Nice Indian Boy is Karan Soni. Soni has had roles like Dopinder in Deadpool and its sequel Deadpool 2, Nate in the festive comedy Office Christmas Party, and Jack in Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Lana Condor

Lana Condor is in Vancouver at the moment filming for a new movie called Worth the Wait. Condor is an up-and-coming actress that quickly rose to fame after her role as Lara Jean in the popular Netflix film franchise To All The Boys. She has also been in movies like X-Men: Apocalypse, Patriots Day, and Moonshot.

Be on the lookout as Condor was already spotted in May at Emery Barnes Park filming alongside Ross Butler!

Ross Butler

Ross Butler is also in town for the rom-com Worth the Wait. Butler is usually remembered as Zach in Netflix’s Thirteen Reasons Why. Other notable roles include Superhero Eugene Choi in Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Trevor in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin is in the city filming for his latest role in NBC’s new series, The Irrational, in which he plays the lead role.

Martin is known for his role as Captain Joe West on the popular series The Flash, which is also filmed in Vancouver. He is also commonly recognized for his role as Detective Edward Green in Law & Order.

KJ Apa

KJ Apa is in Vancouver filming for the seventh and final season of Riverdale. With all seasons filmed in the Metro Vancouver area, Apa is no stranger to the city and has spent lots of time here over the years. He is typically spotted out and about in the city, so be on the lookout!

Apa is an up-and-coming actor and musician from New Zealand who landed the lead role of Archie in Riverdale back in 2017. He has also starred in feature films like A Dog’s Purpose, The Last Summer, and Songbird.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart joins KJ Apa on location in Vancouver for Riverdale’s seventh season. Reinhart plays the lead role of Betty in the series and has also starred in films like Chemical Hearts, Galveston, and Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez. She even made a cameo in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels movie.

Camila Mendes

Of course, there is no Betty without Veronica!

Camila Mendes will also be in Vancouver filming for Riverdale. Rumour has it that Mendes got her first acting job in an IKEA commercial before going on to star in Riverdale as main character Veronica. Since then, she has gone on to star in movies like The Perfect Date, Coyote Lake, Dangerous Lies, and Do Revenge.

Cole Sprouse

Rounding out this foursome is Cole Sprouse, known as Jughead Jones in the Riverdale series. Sprouse will also be in Vancouver filming for the show’s final season.

Sprouse has been acting since he was a young boy and rose to fame at an early age starring alongside his twin brother, Dylan, in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. He also starred in Big Daddy alongside Adam Sandler and was even in a few Friends episodes back in the day – remember Ross’s adorable son Ben?!

Jacob Batalon

Another celebrity to spot in Vancouver is Jacob Batalon. Batalon is currently in town for his role as Reginald in the comedy series Reginald the Vampire, which is filming for season two.

Batalon is commonly recognized as his character Ned Leeds from the Spider-Man movies — Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. You may also remember seeing him in the Netflix Christmas movie Let it Snow.