Five stabbed, hospital locked down after rival biker gangs from Alberta brawl in BC

Five people were stabbed and a hospital was forced into lockdown after violence exploded between rival motorcycle gangs in Cranbrook on Friday night.

Cranbrook RCMP said officers were called to a gas station on Cranbrook Street North around 7 pm on July 23 for reports of “multiple people fighting.”

Responding officers were able to separate two groups who were determined to be “rival outlaw motorcycle gangs” from Alberta.

Shortly after the brawl, police were called to a local hospital after five people showed up with stab wounds.

The hospital was temporarily placed under a lock down while the bikers were treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers in the parking lot were able to prevent further violence from ensuing between the gangs, after members from both groups attended the hospital but “were refused entry.”

The RCMP did not clarify why some of the bikers had been turned away from the hospital.

The injured gang members were released from the hospital, and the Cranbrook RCMP escorted one group out of town.

No arrests have been made, although the investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no indication that this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was able to capture the altercation on video, is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.