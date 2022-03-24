If you’ve fantasized about living on an island after one too many episodes of HGTV’s Island Life, then here’s your chance to turn that dream into reality.

Rothwells Island is located on the historic Rideu Canal in the township of Drummond/North Elmsley (around four hours east of Toronto), and it’s on the market for USD $419,000 — that’s CAD $525,102, which really isn’t a bad deal considering the average price of a Toronto home is $1,334,544.

You won’t need to worry about neighbours on this lush half-acre island retreat, and parking your boat won’t be an issue since there are two built-in docks on either side of the island. There’s also a marina that’s just around five kilometres away if you need to fuel up or store your boat for the season.

Rothwells Island comes with a 950 square foot house and a 200 square foot guest cottage, which is perfect because you know your friends will definitely be coming to visit. The home was originally built in the early 1900s and was carefully refurbished to maintain its original aesthetic.

The aqua-hued main house comes with two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom with a sink and a claw-foot tub/shower. It does come with a composting toilet in an outhouse, so that’s something that might give some people pause.

The house and guest cottage both have electricity, insulation, double-pane windows, and pine walls. According to the listing, they’re both “usable for at least two seasons.”

When it comes to activities, there’s a removable dock over the water, which is a great spot for swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, or just simply enjoying being away from it all.

But just because you’re on an island doesn’t mean you should be a total hermit. Thankfully, the Rothwells Island has WiFi so you can still stay connected to the outside world or simply make everyone jealous with your #islandlife updates.

On the downside, you probably won’t be able to order Uber Eats.