Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

This Toronto home with original details sold in one day for $671,000 over asking (PHOTOS)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Mar 18 2022, 9:57 pm
This Toronto home with original details sold in one day for $671,000 over asking (PHOTOS)
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Even though this Toronto home is in need of updates, it still attracted an offer well over asking price.

Located in Little Italy, 491 Euclid Avenue hit the market at $1,749,000 and was snapped up in just one day. The home sold for $2,420,000 at $671,000 over asking price.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Space isn’t an issue in this semi-detached home, which spans between 2,000 to 3,000 square feet across two and a half storeys. It also sits on a lot that measures 23.49 by 127 feet and has a pretty sizeable front yard that could probably do with some landscaping.

The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and parking in the city won’t be an issue for the new homeowners because there’s enough space for three cars.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Although it’s unclear from the listing if the house is a legal duplex, the home comes with, not one, but three kitchens.

It’s also estimated to be over 100 years old and it shows from the hodgepodge of design touches from different eras such as the shiny wood panelling in the basement and the dated kitchen cabinets.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

However, this home isn’t without its charms.

It comes with high ceilings, mouldings, and hardwood floors. There are also arched entryways, etched glass doors, and a beautiful wooden staircase with matching panelling.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

With the right design and a lot of TLC, there’s no reason why this home can’t be updated, while retaining its unique characteristics.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT