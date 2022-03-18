Even though this Toronto home is in need of updates, it still attracted an offer well over asking price.

Located in Little Italy, 491 Euclid Avenue hit the market at $1,749,000 and was snapped up in just one day. The home sold for $2,420,000 at $671,000 over asking price.

Space isn’t an issue in this semi-detached home, which spans between 2,000 to 3,000 square feet across two and a half storeys. It also sits on a lot that measures 23.49 by 127 feet and has a pretty sizeable front yard that could probably do with some landscaping.

The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and parking in the city won’t be an issue for the new homeowners because there’s enough space for three cars.

Although it’s unclear from the listing if the house is a legal duplex, the home comes with, not one, but three kitchens.

It’s also estimated to be over 100 years old and it shows from the hodgepodge of design touches from different eras such as the shiny wood panelling in the basement and the dated kitchen cabinets.

However, this home isn’t without its charms.

It comes with high ceilings, mouldings, and hardwood floors. There are also arched entryways, etched glass doors, and a beautiful wooden staircase with matching panelling.

With the right design and a lot of TLC, there’s no reason why this home can’t be updated, while retaining its unique characteristics.