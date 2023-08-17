Some risky weather has led to warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) for parts of the Lower Mainland and a portion of a major BC highway.

A special weather statement is in effect for Thursday and Friday, thanks to gusty winds, the risk of dry lightning, and worsening wildfire conditions.

The statement is in effect for the BC Interior, central Fraser Valley, and the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Winds of 30 to 50 km/h were expected for Thursday morning, gusting 50 km/h near midday or overnight and into Friday as a dry cold front passes.

“Instability along the cold front may lead to the development of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening,” states ECCC.

ECCC adds that the main hazard is severe localized winds with speeds up to or above 70 km and dry lightning, which is lightning that comes with little to no rain. It also states that trees that have been struck by drought will be more susceptible to winds.

People travelling along the Coquihalla are also being warned that the potential for new fire starts also exists, along with breaking tree branches and challenging boating conditions.

Thankfully, the forecast closer to home offers some relief from the sweltering conditions over the past week, with less risky weather impacting other parts of BC. No thunderstorms are forecast for Metro Vancouver, but stronger-than-normal winds are expected.