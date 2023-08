Heat warning for Metro Vancouver finally comes to an end

It’s been a long week for Metro Vancouver after a prolonged heat wave affected the South Coast. But as of Wednesday evening, the heat warning Environment and Climate Change Canada issued Saturday — is now over.Ā

Fraser Valley and Howe Sound were also affected areas.

From Sunday through to Wednesday, temperatures ranged between 26Ā°C and 33Ā°C around Metro Vancouver.

Two days in a row temperature records fell in many areas of the province.Ā

ECCC said Thursday should bring some relief from the heat.

ā€œTemperatures are forecast to be lower by a few degrees on Thursday as the ridge begins to break down,ā€ according to ECCC.

ECCC forecasted it to be sunny again tomorrow with temperatures hitting around 25Ā°C.

On Friday, ECCC suggests it will be a little cooler at 22Ā°C with a mix of sun and cloud.Ā

The weekend is expected to bring clear skies and warm temperatures at about 25Ā°C.