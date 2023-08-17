NewsWeather

Heat warning for Metro Vancouver finally comes to an end

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Aug 17 2023, 2:16 am
Heat warning for Metro Vancouver finally comes to an end
Elena_Alex_Ferns/Shutterstock

It’s been a long week for Metro Vancouver after a prolonged heat wave affected the South Coast. But as of Wednesday evening, the heat warning Environment and Climate Change Canada issued Saturday — is now over. 

Fraser Valley and Howe Sound were also affected areas.

From Sunday through to Wednesday, temperatures ranged between 26°C and 33°C around Metro Vancouver.

Two days in a row temperature records fell in many areas of the province. 

ECCC said Thursday should bring some relief from the heat.

“Temperatures are forecast to be lower by a few degrees on Thursday as the ridge begins to break down,” according to ECCC.

ECCC forecasted it to be sunny again tomorrow with temperatures hitting around 25°C.

On Friday, ECCC suggests it will be a little cooler at 22°C with a mix of sun and cloud. 

The weekend is expected to bring clear skies and warm temperatures at about 25°C.

ECCC

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.