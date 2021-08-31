Unvaccinated people are 34 times more likely to end up in hospital: Henry

At a COVID-19 epidemiological modelling update from BC health officials, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed that unvaccinated residents are 34 times more likely than vaccinated residents to be admitted to the hospital.

She also revealed that a 50-year-old unvaccinated person is 12 times more likely to contract the virus.

Dr. Henry, along with Health Minister Adrian Dix, provided new COVID-19 data and urged those who still have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, to protect themselves and others from extreme illness.

“These vaccines are very protective across all age groups from transmission, but particularly from severe illness,” said Dr. Henry.

Unvaccinated people also carry an eight-times greater risk of death due to the COVID-19 virus.

The data was compiled from cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from August.

As of yesterday in BC, 176 people were in hospital, with 91 in intensive care.