Here's how rising sea levels can transform some Canadian cities

Global warming is arguably the biggest threat that faces humanity in our very near future, and a new interactive display very clearly demonstrates the impact it could have on many Canadian cities if the current trajectory doesn’t change, due to rising sea levels

The research, conducted by Climate Central, analyzed locales from around the world, and several Canadian cities made the list.

One of the main takeaways of the research that is the fact that human-caused carbon dioxide emissions will stay in the atmosphere for hundreds of years, contributing to rising sea levels and temperatures.

Some of the pictures and videos look like something you’d see in a disaster film.

British Columbia was featured the most for Canadian cities, with Vancouver appearing on the list multiple times, alongside Victoria.

It’s important to note that these are estimations, and some of the projections could take hundreds of years to be fully realized, according to Climate Central.

BC Place (Vancouver)

BC Place in downtown Vancouver, the home of the BC Lions and the Vancouver Whitecaps, would become completely inaccessible if the necessary preventative actions aren’t taken.

H.R. MacMillan Space Centre (Vancouver)

Another Vancouver location, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, would also be rendered completely inaccessible due to rising sea levels, if carbon pollution is not drastically reduced.

Even if that were to be the case, and climate change mitigation efforts kept temperatures around 1.5˚C, we would still see an impact in the surrounding areas.

Fisherman’s Wharf Park (Victoria)

Fisherman’s Wharf Park in Victoria, BC, would essentially be completely submerged if current climate change trends continue.

“Based on median sea level projections, at least one large nation on every continent but Australia and Antarctica would face exceptionally high exposure: land home to at least one-tenth and up to two-thirds of current population falling below tideline,” the study suggests.

Legislative Assembly of BC

You would need a boat to access the BC Legislature in Victoria if current warming trends continue.

Place Royale (Quebec)

While there are many locations in North America that would be impacted by rising sea levels, Asia would experience the worst of it.

“Nationally, China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, global leaders in recent coal plant construction, have the largest contemporary populations occupying land below projected high tide lines, alongside Bangladesh,” reads the study.

In order to prevent the worst case scenario, global cities would have to meet the the most ambitious goals set by the Paris Climate Agreement.