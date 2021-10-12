Calling it good news for businesses and families that “have suffered under the continued border shutdown,” an American Congressman announced late Tuesday that the US-Canada land border would soon re-open for non-essential travel.

Brian Higgins said on Twitter that fully-vaccinated Canadians will be allowed to cross into the US by land border starting in November.

“At long last, there is action by the U.S. to open the doors [and] welcome back our Canadian neighbors,” Higgins, a New York representative, said.

More details are expected on Wednesday.

One question that many Canadians want answered will be the US’s stance on people who have received mixed vaccines, and the AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was given to thousands of Canadians, has not been approved in the United States and it has been unclear if it would be accepted under travel eligibility guidelines.

Restrictions on non-essential travel at the US border have been in place since March 2020, essentially the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-month shutdown has been financially devastating for businesses who rely on cross-border partnerships, and heart-wrenching for families forced apart, Higgins said.

Strong vaccination rates in Canada made the continued border shutdown “absurd and unjustifiable,” Higgins said.

“The sigh of relief coming from Northern Border communities following this announcement is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge.”

Canada re-opened its land borders to US tourists on August 9.