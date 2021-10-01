October weather will be warmer than usual across Canada

The Weather Network has released their October forecast and it is looking like temperatures will be mostly above seasonal, and it will feel more like September 2.0.

The mild start to the fall season has been seen across most of Canada, with the exception of BC who got a cooler start to the season. According to the Weather Network’s forecasting, this trend is here to stay throughout October.

Before you expect an October full of days at 20°C or higher, keep in mind that the ‘normal’ temperatures do drop off pretty quickly as the month progresses, so while things may be “warmer than normal”, it will still cool off. According to The Weather Network, most of the country sees a temperature fall by 1 or 2°C each week, but the prairies see a bigger fall of 2 to 3°C each week.

With that caveat in mind, here’s what October will look like across the country:

BC and Yukon

While most of Canada is in for above normal temperatures, BC and Yukon are the exception to that rule. The Western province and territory will likely see normal and below normal temperatures throughout the month of October.

The Weather Network is also forecasting more than the usual amount of precipitation. Alpine areas may see a good dumping of snow before the ski season begins.

Prairies, Northwest Territories & Nunavut

A bit more of a tumultuous month is expected in this region as they can expect a mild month, but this region will also get a preview of the season to come as bursts of cold weather make an appearance as the month goes on.

The first week of October should bring almost summer-like weather to the southern prairies, according to The Weather Network.

Ontario & Quebec

The mild weather continues in this region, The Weather Network forecast says. It will be mild and dry throughout most of the month. While there is the chance of a few fall storms coming through, October is expected to have less precipitation than usual.

This weather could be beneficial for those who want to get out and see some fall foliage. The Weather Network said that a warm September has resulted in a delayed start to leaves changing their colours. With a mild and dry October forecasted, it should give those fall colour hunters a great advantage to get the most out of the season.

Atlantic Canada

An active end to the hurricane season could still throw Atlantic Canada some turbulent weather, but The Weather Network says it’s still too early to know for sure. For now, October is looking more mild than usual, but these provinces can still expect to see some cold weather show through.