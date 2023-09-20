Customer accused of groping worker at local restaurant

A photo has been released of a man accused of inappropriately touching a restaurant worker in Maple Ridge earlier this summer.

In mid-July, police responded to a report from a local restaurant employee who was inappropriately touched while working on July 10, 2023, at approximately 8 pm.

Mounties have now released a photo of the suspect, saying they have “exhausted all investigational tools in an attempt to identify the suspect and we are now reaching out to the public for assistance.”

The suspect is described as:

A male in his 70s

Having a moustache

Wearing a black shirt and jeans

Any other potential victims are asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.

