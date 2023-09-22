NewsCrime

"Critical incident": Major crime scene unfolds in Coquitlam (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Sep 22 2023, 6:56 pm
"Critical incident": Major crime scene unfolds in Coquitlam (PHOTOS)
Google Maps

A police incident unfolding in Coquitlam has the RCMP warning the public to avoid the area.

While details are limited, the incident is causing severe traffic issues and impacting city services.

Coquitlam RCMP told Daily Hive to avoid the area of Glen Drive between High Street and Pinetree Way.

The unfolding incident has also affected TransLink’s service.

BC Premier David Eby was asked about the incident at the UBCM convention in Vancouver.

Some Coquitlam residents have shared photos of the police incident via Reddit.

A bunch more cops showed up at Glen and Pinetree
byu/stevebholden incoquitlam

Happening now at Glen Drive
byu/thurs6-25 incoquitlam

More to come…

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.