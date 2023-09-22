"Critical incident": Major crime scene unfolds in Coquitlam (PHOTOS)

A police incident unfolding in Coquitlam has the RCMP warning the public to avoid the area.

While details are limited, the incident is causing severe traffic issues and impacting city services.

🛑As a result, all programs and activities at Glen Pine Pavilion (1200 Glen Pine Court) have been cancelled for today. Those in registered programs will be contacted by staff shortly. https://t.co/dduGNUdMBK — City of Coquitlam (@cityofcoquitlam) September 22, 2023

Coquitlam RCMP told Daily Hive to avoid the area of Glen Drive between High Street and Pinetree Way.

The unfolding incident has also affected TransLink’s service.

#RiderAlert 188 Coquitlam Central Station detour beginning at 11:05 AM. Regular route to Pinetree Way and Guildford Way, then via Guildford Way, Johnson St, then resume regular route due to road block. ^LR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) September 22, 2023

BC Premier David Eby was asked about the incident at the UBCM convention in Vancouver.

“There’s been a critical incident in Coquitlam involving the RCMP,” he said.

Some Coquitlam residents have shared photos of the police incident via Reddit.

More to come…