Semi-truck carrying fireworks results in colourful display near Hope after crash

If you saw the sky ignite in the Fraser Valley last night, it may have been as a result of a pretty explosive crash.

Hope RCMP responded to a call just before 10 pm to assist with a collision on Highway 1 near Hunter Creek.

A pickup trailer was pulled off on the side of the highway and was struck from behind by a semi that was pulling a trailer carrying a large quantity of fireworks.

The fireworks were ignited as a result of the crash.

Sgt. Mike Sargent says that the vehicle carrying the fireworks was completely burnt.

“Thankfully, both drivers were able to exit their vehicles safely. One of the drivers was taken to hospital for minor injuries, and we’re still investigating this one,” says Sargent.

There has been no update yet on what caused the crash.

“It’s definitely not one of those things you see every day where you have fireworks going off in the middle of the highway. So definitely a memorable one for sure,” says Sargent.

He added that the fireworks display could be seen not only from the highway but also near parts of Hope.

