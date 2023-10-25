Vehicle enters fatal Coquitlam crash site, almost hits emergency staff

A man was arrested after he drove his red Dodge Dart through the scene of a fatal crash in Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP said that the two-vehicle collision took place on October 19, just before 10:30 am, and a passenger who was injured in one of the vehicles passed away, while another driver remains in hospital.

When first responders were on the scene, Coquitlam RCMP said that a red Dodge Dart “disregarded city road closure barricades and police crime scene tape to enter the collision site.”

Coquitlam RCMP added that as the driver of the Dodge drove through the crash scene, he “narrowly missed emergency personnel as they continued the collision investigation.”

Later, officers arrested a man and impounded his vehicle.

“No evidence was compromised by the vehicle as they entered the scene. The file is still under investigation.”

RCMP is thankful that the situation didn’t get worse following the fatal Coquitlam crash.

“It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured while working within this [cordoned] off crime scene,” Coquitlam RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Alexa Hodgins said in a statement.

“We want to remind the public to slow down and move over for emergency services as well as obey road closure signs. This provides all roadside workers and emergency personnel greater protection from accident and injury.”