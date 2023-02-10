Questions linger after two Richmond teens are seriously injured by car

Richmond RCMP is investigating an incident involving two teens being hit and seriously injured by a car, but the incident is raising more questions than answers.

A statement from Richmond RCMP states that the incident occurred on Thursday, February 9, on the 12200 block of Cambie Road.

There were reports of two teenage pedestrians being struck by an early 2000s Toyota vehicle. Both victims are 15 years of age and were transported to the hospital.

Of the two Richmond teens injured, one sustained a serious injury and the other sustained critical injuries.

The incident becomes confusing in some of the details shared by Richmond RCMP.

A release from RCMP Corporal Dennis Hwang states that “both pedestrians were not on the roadway during the collision.”

The area of the incident, the 12200 block of Cambie Road, seems to be a relatively quiet residential area.

When Daily Hive asked for clarification, Hwang stated that they currently do not have the “pure, untainted version” until witnesses come forward.

“People might assume that the teenagers were on the road or walking on the road — this is not the case.”

That could mean the pedestrians were walking on the sidewalk or perhaps in the Cambie Community Centre parking lot, but Richmond RCMP can’t confirm.

The driver involved in the incident, a 17-year-old female, has been cooperating with police. She was uninjured and remained on the scene.

Richmond RCMP said that everyone involved is from Richmond.

“Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be contributing factors in this collision.”

Richmond RCMP is collecting evidence and asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to call police at 604-278-1212, quoting file #2023-4296.