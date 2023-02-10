Police identify victim, still looking for motive in Chinatown murder

Vancouver police provided an update on their investigation into a homicide in Chinatown, and with no motive yet, it’s not clear if this was a random or targeted incident.

According to police, Nikolai Sugak, 32, “was found gravely injured near West Pender and Carrall streets just after midnight on February 6.”

He died a short time later and investigators believe he was stabbed in nearby Shanghai Alley by a suspect who fled the area.

On Friday, February 10, police said they’ve identified the victim and are now appealing to the public for more information.

“We are still working to determine if there was a motive for this murder,” said Constable Tania Visintin in a release.

“Our homicide investigators have collected important evidence, and while we now have a better understanding of what took place, we still need anyone with information to come forward,” said Visintin.

“This is a neighbourhood that sees a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day, and we believe there may be witnesses or people with dash-cams who have important information that could help us solve this crime,” said Visintin.

Ben Wilson was in the area around 3:20 am and tweeted photos of the emergency response, saying he saw a tarp and dozens of evidence markers at the scene.

#BreakingNews… (3:20am Monday 6 Feb.) A major police presence on Pender btwn Carrall & Taylor streets. Several blocks are taped off, police cars are everywhere, an ambulance remains, at least one tarp is up and there are dozens of evidence markers on the ground. #Vancouver 1/3 pic.twitter.com/tZtIdvcMwC — BEN WILSON (@BenWilsonThings) February 6, 2023

“Several blocks are taped off, police cars are everywhere, an ambulance remains,” he said on Twitter.

#BreakingNews… (3:20am Monday 6 Feb.) A major police presence on Pender btwn Carrall & Taylor streets. Several blocks are taped off, police cars are everywhere, an ambulance remains, at least one tarp is up and there are dozens of evidence markers on the ground. #Vancouver 2/3 pic.twitter.com/zIpTpnGhoz — BEN WILSON (@BenWilsonThings) February 6, 2023

#BreakingNews… (3:20am Monday 6 Feb.) A major police presence on Pender btwn Carrall & Taylor streets. Several blocks are taped off, police cars are everywhere, an ambulance remains, at least one tarp is up and there are dozens of evidence markers on the ground. #Vancouver 3/3 pic.twitter.com/M7zHp88p3a — BEN WILSON (@BenWilsonThings) February 6, 2023

Police are asking anyone who has information about what happened to contact their homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

With files from Daily Hive Staff