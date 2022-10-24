Brawl caught on video erupts at Richmond store (VIDEO)

A video of an apparent grocery store employee and two customers brawling is circulating online.

In the 20-second clip shared to multiple social media platforms, two people can be seen punching and hitting an apparent staff member who is fighting back.

At one point, a woman is seen taking off her shoe to strike the employee near his face.

It is unclear who filmed and posted the original video online but a tweet from one person that shared the clip said it is circulating on Chinese social media.

Richmond RCMP told Daily Hive that the department received reports on Saturday of an assault that allegedly occurred on Thursday during an altercation between staff and customers.

Mounties say this incident reportedly happened at a business near Sea Island Way and Sexsmith Road.

The RCMP says no significant injuries have been reported to police so far.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Several months ago, RCMP responded to a road-rage incident in the busy supermarket parking lot which is in the same area as the incident reported late last week.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have video evidence, is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2022-28960.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).