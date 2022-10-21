NewsCrime

Two men with weapons barricade themselves in Vancouver grocery store

Megan Devlin
Oct 21 2022, 8:00 pm
Vancouver police sent crisis negotiators to a downtown grocery store Friday morning after two men with weapons barricaded themselves inside.

The two men were suspects in a bear spray attack that happened near Burrard and Smithe streets, Sgt. Steve Addison told Daily Hive.

So far, the attack assault appears to be an unprovoked stranger attack outside the Robson Street IGA.

The suspects entered the store after the attack, and barricaded themselves inside the washroom. The store had to close to the public while crisis negotiators talked to the suspects.

The two men were arrested after the negotiator convinced the men to surrender.

The grocery store reopened around 11 am, and police are still investigating the bear spray attack.

