A scary situation on public transit Thursday night after a report of an armed man on a Canada Line train.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police confirmed to Daily Hive that emergency responders were called to the train in the Richmond area around 6 pm.

Officers were able to board the train at Bridgeport Station, where they located a suspect and made an arrest without incident.

“There were no reports of injuries, and at this time, it is believed that no direct threats were made to other passengers,” Metro Vancouver Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed told Daily Hive.

A video of the arrest is circulating on social media, showing three officers holding the man down and later handcuffing him while commuters watched.