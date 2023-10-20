Police called to Richmond after reports of knife-wielding man on train
A scary situation on public transit Thursday night after a report of an armed man on a Canada Line train.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police confirmed to Daily Hive that emergency responders were called to the train in the Richmond area around 6 pm.
Officers were able to board the train at Bridgeport Station, where they located a suspect and made an arrest without incident.
“There were no reports of injuries, and at this time, it is believed that no direct threats were made to other passengers,” Metro Vancouver Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed told Daily Hive.
- You might also like:
- BC movers sue client for refusing to pay and they sued right back
- Could Canada legalize magic mushrooms? We asked federal parties their stance
- "Home to the sh*ttiest f*cking drivers": Driver loses it over terrible Vancouver parkers
A video of the arrest is circulating on social media, showing three officers holding the man down and later handcuffing him while commuters watched.
@whatishnindoing The guy got a knife on the train :3 #yvr #richmond #vancouver #translink #fyp #rcmp #vpd ♬ original sound – Hnin