"Home to the sh**tiest f***ing drivers": Driver loses it over terrible Vancouver parkers

Editor’s note: This article contains profanity and offensive language.

After two poorly parked vehicles blocked her from entering her car, a woman in Vancouver is asking, “What the f*ck is wrong with Vancouverites that they can’t park properly?”

Megan Mjl was walking back to her parked car at the 750 West Broadway lot last Thursday around 1 pm when she found two vehicles parked close beside hers.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, she showed one vehicle parked so close it didn’t leave her enough room to enter her car through the driver’s side. She couldn’t slide from the passenger side either since another vehicle had parked near the yellow parking line leaving even less room for her to squeeze in.

“This is Vancouver,” she said in frustration. “This is home to the sh**tiest f*cking drivers ever.”



While “awkward,” Mjl was able to squeeze back into her car but told Daily Hive the hardest part was rotating her head enough since she has a neck injury.

So to get through the narrow opening was not easy, she said.

Mjl admits the stalls were too small but, “some additional inches of room would have been made if the other drivers were inside the lines, and sometimes a little (room) can go a long way.”