BC movers sue client for refusing to pay and they sued right back

A moving company that has been involved in countless legal disputes initiated one on its own, suing a client for not paying what was owed, and the client sued the BC movers right back.

2 Burley Men Moving took Collina Boley to court at the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal, claiming that Boley didn’t pay the total invoice.

Burley claimed that Boley only paid $3,000 of the $7,717.50 total and still owed $4,717.50.

Boley fought back with a counterclaim against the BC movers, suggesting that Burley actually overcharged them.

“They say Burley quoted them $2,400 for the move, but due to mistakes Burley made, it took longer than anticipated and cost over triple the quoted amount.”

Boley claimed $2,520 because they had to move belongings that they claimed Burley left behind.

The bittersweet move was scheduled to take place on October 3, 2022. Burley didn’t show up, and after a phone call, Burley said it had mistakenly been booked for another day. They rescheduled for October 4.

Boley said they were quoted $2,400 for the move, which Burley denies. It instead suggests it only provided an estimate.

After arriving, Burley said that the driveway was too steep for the moving truck and it would use a shuttle to transport Boley’s things from the house to the truck. Boley agreed to the shuttle, trusting the judgement of Burley, assuming it would absorb extra costs because it had made a mistake with the date and the truck.

Based on the evidence, the tribunal found that Burley only provided Boley with an estimate and that the move would be billed by the hour.

Other claims from Boley include that the movers were unprofessional and took many breaks and that Boley had to help with the move. Boley had no evidence of these claims.

While the tribunal found that Burley did indeed overcharge Boley for the move, it found that Boley was still owing in the end.

“I find [Boley] has failed to prove they are entitled to the claimed amount for moving items they say Burley left behind.”

Ultimately, the tribunal ordered Boley to pay Burley $1,806.77, including $1,652.50 in debt and the rest in tribunal fees.