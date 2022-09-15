Richmond RCMP and staff at Zeiss Vision Centre in Richmond Centre are looking for answers after a man was believed to have run off with a pair of pricey Cartier shades.

Daily Hive received an email from someone speaking on behalf of Zeiss Vision Centre, who also forwarded pictures and video footage of the incident.

According to the Zeiss representative, a $3,500 pair of Cartier glasses was stolen from the store, and the video footage shows exactly how this happened.

Daily Hive reached out to the Richmond RCMP, who provided additional information on the case.

“According to the complainant, the theft occurred at approximately 7 pm on August 30. The complainant advised a man came into the store and tried on some glass frames worth approximately $1,500. The man then allegedly exited the store in possession of the frames and without paying,” RCMP said.

The video shows one of the two suspects trying on different shades at the Richmond store before one of the men puts a pair on and runs off. The other suspect stays behind, acting calm. But unfortunately, it happened so fast that the store associate didn’t even realize what was happening until it was too late.

Following the suspect’s exit, store staff proceeded to chase the suspect in a vehicle before he got away.

The person who emailed Daily Hive on behalf of Zeiss added some additional information about the suspects. Store associates recognized the suspects as previous customers. One of the people in the footage came in on July 30 to purchase $800 Cartier lenses.

“Unfortunately, the robber got away before the mall security and police showed up.”

According to the RCMP, the complainant described the primary suspect as a black man about 5’10” tall with a slim build. At the time of the alleged theft, he wore a red sweater and ripped jeans. The person he was with is also being named as an additional suspect who is described as a Caucasian man, 5’8″ tall, and he was wearing a black hat, red hoodie, and ripped jeans.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP would like anyone with more information to call 604-282-1212, quoting file number 2022-23589.

The Zeiss representative says the store is open to giving a monetary reward to anyone who can identify the suspect.