Car crashes into animal rescue thrift store in Richmond (PHOTOS)

The Richmond Animal Protection Society is appealing for financial support from the public after a car crashed into its thrift store — taking its key source of revenue out of commission.

The crash happened Saturday when the driver of a red vehicle lost control and collided with the store. Luckily no one inside the store was hurt, but shelves came crashing down and merchandise went flying inside the store.

The only person hurt was the driver.

“Thankfully, there were no casualties,” Eyal Lightmann, CEO and executive director of RAPS, said in a news release. “The extensive damage inside could have caused a fatality, but luckily no one was in that specific aisle of the store at the time.”

The store has been closed while structural engineers assess the damage. After that, RAPS will need to make repairs before the store can re-open.

RAPS relies on sales from its thrift store as a revenue stream to care for the animals it rescues. The store was already closed for several days recently for road paving, and the situation has become dire.

Community members can help by making a financial donation to RAPS, or by donating household items in good condition for resale at the thrift store.