Police have found the “dark coloured sedan” suspected of being involved in a hit and run incident last week and now they’re asking the public for help.

On Tuesday, April 4 pm, shortly after 6 pm, Richmond RCMP officers responded to reports that a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Garden City Road and Westminster Highway.

“The pedestrian, a woman from Richmond, was struck while crossing the roadway by a dark coloured sedan,” reads a statement. She was then transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle fled the scene but, with the assistance of other drivers, police state that they were able to locate the offending vehicle near Highway 99 and Blundell Road. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Surrey was arrested.

Police state that the investigation is active and ongoing and they’re asking the public to come forward with any information or potential dash footage.

Those with information can contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2023-10247.