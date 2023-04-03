Vancouver police chief earned more than the prime minister last year

A recent post to the Vancouver Police Department website revealed just how much Chief Adam Palmer earned last year, and it’s more than the prime minister brought home.

The details were in a published freedom of information request that looked at Vancouver police executive remuneration and expenses from last year.

The document revealed that Palmer earned $493,932, with $43,282 in expenses. Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, earns $379,000 annually, as indicated by a recent poll.

Compared to the earnings of other police chiefs across Canada, Palmer’s 2022 earnings put him right at the top, making more than Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw. It’s worth noting that Demkiw was only declared Toronto’s police chief late last year, while Palmer has been the VPD chief since 2015.

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee has been the city’s top cop since 2019, and the Edmonton Police Commission said in a statement that McFee was being paid $340,000 in 2022.

Vancouver’s police department has been criticized over its rising costs to taxpayers, which have spiked in recent years. But the department has argued that additional police spending is needed to protect citizens effectively.

In 2021, the VPD revealed that more than four people were victims of stranger attacks daily. Stranger attacks have occurred regularly since that time.

The other highest-paid VPD executives include deputy chief constables Howard Chow and Steve Rai, who made $368,539 and $383,044 last year, respectively.

Daily Hive Urbanized recently put together salaries of the City of Vancouver leadership as of 2022. None of the top-paid City staff members earned more than the Vancouver police chief, with City Manager Paul Mochrie earning the most among City staff at $343,549.

In January of this year, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim announced that Palmer’s contract had been extended until 2025.