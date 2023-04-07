Do you have nark-like tendencies? You can now put those skills to work AND get paid.

Vancouver Coastal Health shared the job posting hoping to find a “Minor Test Shopper” to help bust shops selling tobacco and vape products to underage kids.

This job is meant for students who are between 15 to 17 years old and have experience in public speaking. Successful applicants also must have “high self-esteem” and be able to communicate verbally and in writing and follow instructions.

The hire will be expected to buy or attempt to purchase tobacco or vapour products at the retailer, but of course, they won’t get to consume it.

The posting goes on the say hires will “observe and note the physical appearance of the sales clerk(s) and record the details of the transaction as well as appear in court as a witness to provide testimony for formal prosecutions, administrative hearings or the defense of violation tickets issued by a Tobacco & Vapour Enforcement Officer.”

If you work well with others and can work under pressure while remaining professional, the job may just be yours.

You can find more information on the job posting here.