Homicide team called in for two people found dead in Richmond home

Two people were found dead in a Richmond home on Thursday, prompting a homicide investigation.

The two bodies were discovered inside a home in the 6200 block of Goldsmith Drive just after 10:30 pm. Police went to the home after someone called in reporting a suspicious circumstance.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking over the case, Richmond RCMP said in a news release. They’re trying to figure out what led up to the two deaths.

“Police are currently in the early evidence-gathering phase and no further information can be provided at this time,” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley said in a news release.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email here.