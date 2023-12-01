NewsCrime

Homicide team called in for two people found dead in Richmond home

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Dec 1 2023, 9:48 pm
Homicide team called in for two people found dead in Richmond home
margarita young/Shutterstock

Two people were found dead in a Richmond home on Thursday, prompting a homicide investigation.

The two bodies were discovered inside a home in the 6200 block of Goldsmith Drive just after 10:30 pm. Police went to the home after someone called in reporting a suspicious circumstance.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is taking over the case, Richmond RCMP said in a news release. They’re trying to figure out what led up to the two deaths.

“Police are currently in the early evidence-gathering phase and no further information can be provided at this time,” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley said in a news release.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email here.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop