Vancouver police are sure there are witnesses to a stabbing that took place yesterday and are urging those people to come forward.

In a statement, VPD said it is investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man who was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in the Downtown Eastside.

“The victim was found lying in the middle of the busy sidewalk, mid-block, on the south side of East Hastings between Columbia and Carrall streets,” VPD Const. Jason Doucette said.

“This sidewalk is enclosed by a construction tunnel. We know there are witnesses who saw what happened and we are asking them to come forward.”

A person walking along the sidewalk just after 3 pm found the victim bleeding on the ground and called 911.

After emergency services arrived, the unresponsive victim was rushed to hospital where he died, VPD said.

Police have not made an arrest.

If you are a witness or have dash-cam footage around the time of the incident, investigators from the VPD’s Homicide Unit would like to speak with you. Call 604-717-2500 if you have any information.