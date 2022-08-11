Jobs paying almost 3.5 times higher than the minimum wage? Take my resume.

As of Tuesday, the city of Richmond has a total of 19 open positions on its website.

The city is looking for employees in a variety of areas, like building operations, customer service, and community recreation. Some pay as high as $59.18 an hour.

You might want to check out the roles they’re offering:

Building Inspections Coordinator

Salary: $50.01 to $59.18 per hour

Who should apply: The competition is on. This high-paying job certainly requires sky-high qualifications. The ideal candidate would have a diploma in building engineering technology, or similar, with over eight years of experience. Certification from Building Officials Association of British Columbia would also be needed among other criteria.

Apply here

Database Administrator

Salary: $50.01 to $59.18 per hour

Who should apply: This might appeal to folks who don’t enjoy a monotonous routine. The schedule is flexible and one would work 70 hours bi-weekly. The ideal candidate would have a degree in computer science or two-year diploma in computing or information technology. The job requires eight years of experience in database administration including Oracle and SQL server.

Apply here

Systems Analyst

Salary: $47.97 to $56.68 per hour

Who should apply: This role also comes with a flexible schedule. Applicants would be graduates from a technical institute with a two-year diploma program in information technology or computer systems. They’re seeking those with five to eight years of experience in a related field.

Apply here

Youth Outreach Worker

Salary: $34.50 to $40.64 per hour

Who should apply: Finally a role that appeals to freshers. This position calls for applicants with field experience of two years working with hard-to-reach youth in a community setting. Also, a diploma in arts, recreation, child and youth care, social sciences, criminology or related studies.

Apply here

Police Records Clerk

Salary: $27.50 to $32.33 per hour

Who should apply: This job calls for applicants who can work two days and two nights in a week. Someone who has completed Grade 12 with one year of related experience in a police department would make a perfect candidate.

Apply here

You can find more job role of the City of Richmond’s website.