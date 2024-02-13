A large and angry crowd gathered Monday night outside Richmond City Hall ahead of a meeting to vote on the possibility of a supervised consumption site at Richmond General Hospital Precinct, and tensions reached a boiling point.

“You’re what’s wrong with Canada. Go back to where you came from,” a woman can be heard in a video posted to social media, adding, “Go back to Hong Kong.”

She yells at the other man, who is also shouting, but we are unable to make out his responses before a large chant of “no drugs” breaks out among the several people in attendance.

“You’re what’s wrong with Canada; all of you are corrupt. The drugs come from you,” the woman shouts again before the video ends. Many have condemned her comments as racist and called for her to be held accountable.

Inside the meeting, tensions were also high among the speakers, and so many people lined up to share their views that the meeting would continue for a second night.

Many took to the microphone to express their fears and worries that this would impact community safety or that the overdose issues are primarily in the Downtown Eastside, and this would encourage users to travel between the areas.

David Byers, a drug checker with the BC Centre of Substance Use, was among those who spoke in support at the four-hour-long meeting. Saying that many are wrongfully comparing the proposal to the Insite location on the Downtown Eastside, he says this would be different.

Watch: The Council meeting from February 12

He said the possibility of a supervised consumption site is something that should be discussed with Vancouver Coastal Health because they are safe and effective.

“This is a Vancouver Coastal Health decision at the end of the day. Those are people that I work with, and those are the people I trust wholeheartedly to make a responsible and appropriate decision. Not the people who are responding with fear today.”

“I also believe that despite what others will say, 26 overdose deaths in Richmond is far too many,” he said, referencing the death toll from toxic drugs in that city, according to the BC Coroners report.

He says myths have circulated surrounding this issue for too long and urged the council to direct staff to speak with experts before making their decision.

That was also the message brought forward by councillors Kash Heed and Laura Gillanders, who introduced the motion initially and have defended the language and messages in it.

An email was sent out ahead of the meeting to also address the misconceptions.

“Should Council vote in favour of exploring a supervised consumption site in Richmond, it will be up to VCH to decide whether such a site is in the interests of public health and safety and develop an application to Health Canada accordingly,” the email from the City of Richmond reads in part.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie read the email at the meeting ahead of the speakers, adding, “Supervised consumption sites provide a safe location for individuals with an addiction to administer their own drugs under the supervision of a qualified health professional. The sites or staff do not hand out drugs to users but provide access to addiction treatment and recovery services.”

At one point, several people shouted out during the meeting, to which the mayor condemned them and said if they wanted to speak, they should sign up and speak officially, not scream from the back of the room.

“Respect the process. This is not some kind of theatre or carnival.”

“I’ve been doing this since the mid-90s, and that is the first time I’ve had that kind of reaction here at City Council. It is not going to happen. Is there anybody who doesn’t understand that?” he said loudly and firmly to the chambers.

Another rally is planned for Tuesday night, and RCMP will be on hand for support before the council is anticipated to vote on the motion.