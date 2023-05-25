Metro Vancouver man's home set on fire while he was inside (VIDEO)

A 23-year-old man told Richmond RCMP he was at home when an unknown man lit the front door of his home on fire early Monday morning.

According to Mounties, just before 3 am, a suspect “poured flammable liquid on the front door to the residence, lit it on fire, then fled the scene.”

Officers responded to the suspicious fire near Fisher Driver and Bryson Place.

“The resident was able to extinguish the fire which resulted in relatively minor damage,” police said.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged Asian man who was wearing a dark-coloured medical face mask, glasses, and a baseball cap with a rectangular logo. Police added that the man was wearing a long-sleeved, hooded puffer jacket with an inscription on the upper left chest of the jacket.

“The suspect may be associated to a four-door, dark-coloured compact sedan, possibly a Hyundai or Toyota Corolla,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting Richmond RCMP file number 2023-9289. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.