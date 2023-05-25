Teen motorcyclist goes 209 km/h playing cat and mouse with BC police

A teen motorcyclist took part in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the BC Highway Patrol before wiping out and getting caught.

The wild chase involving an 18-year-old male occurred on May 14 at around 7 pm, when BC Highway Patrol near Merritt was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 5 at Juliet Bridge.

An officer observed a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed and established it was travelling at 199 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. It also matched the description of a speeding motorcycle that had failed to stop two days earlier.

The motorcycle failed to stop again, and the officer who first observed the speeding motorcyclist decided not to pursue him for the sake of public safety.

However, he radioed ahead to his colleagues, who got into their positions in the area.

According to BC Highway Patrol, a final speed of 209 km/h was established before the motorcycle exited the highway and wound up at the intersection of Vogt Street in Merritt, where an officer with Merritt RCMP had taken up position.

The teen motorcyclist attempted to perform a U-turn to get away but failed, wiping out and being taken into custody by the officer.

In terms of consequences, the 18-year-old Chilliwack man’s motorcycle was impounded. The teen motorcyclist only had a novice motorcycle licence and was carrying a separate “fictitious driver’s licence.”

He now faces multiple charges but was released from custody to appear in court next month.

“Motorcycle safety can not be overstated. You aren’t inside the metal frame of a larger vehicle that could protect you in the event of a collision. Riding a motorcycle in this manner shows a complete disregard for the safety of the public, and we’re glad that BC Highway Patrol was able to work together with Merritt RCMP to bring this incident to a safe conclusion with no injuries,” said Corporal JR Michaud of BC Highway Patrol, Kamloops.