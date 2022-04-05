Molotov cocktail possibly used in two suspected arsons at Richmond home

Charges have been laid after two suspected arson incidents at a Richmond home — including one incident apparently involving a Molotov cocktail, police say.

The BC Prosecution Service approved 10 charges against Maximino Almazan Dauz, including arson, arson causing property damage, and mischief endangering life, according to a news release from Richmond RCMP.

Dauz, who is 46, is set to appear in court on April 8.

People living in the house were able to put out the first fire themselves on March 29, but it caused moderate damage to their garage door.

Then, two days later, someone apparently threw a Molotov cocktail inside their home.

“Fortunately it failed to ignite,” says a release from Richmond RCMP issued on April 5.

“In reviewing video surveillance, investigators from Richmond RCMP Watch GIS observed who they believed to be the same individual approaching the residence and committing the alleged offences.”

Using the footage, police were able to quickly identify and arrest the suspect, who is being held in custody.

“Fortunately, no one was injured, but the sheer lack of regard for human life and wanton destruction of property in these alleged offences is frightening,” says Inspector Michael Cohee, Officer-in-Charge for Richmond RCMP Operations Support.

“Our investigators were able to identify and quickly arrest this suspect before something even worse happened.”

Richmond RCMP continue to investigate and want anyone with relevant information to contact them.