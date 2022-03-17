Suspect may have "lit themselves on fire" as cars go up in flames in Surrey

An arson suspect may have accidentally lit themselves on fire as two cars went up in flames in Fraser Heights on March 11.

According to a statement from Surrey RCMP, police were called to the home in the 17700 block of 101 Avenue, where the cars were burning, after the fire service called them for help.

Officers immediately started canvassing the neighbourhood and managed to track down some video, which apparently showed two suspects walking towards 101A Avenue until “it appeared one of the suspects inadvertently lit themselves on fire.”

“They may have sustained some injuries,” says the statement.

Police determined the vehicles were intentionally set on fire in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

“A motive has not yet been determined and the vehicle owners are not known to police,” says their statement.

Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn says investigators are still collecting evidence about what happened.

They haven’t identified the suspects and appreciate any help the public can give them.

“We understand that members of the community have questions and concerns about an arson occurring in their neighborhood,” said Munn.

She urges members of the community who have any information, witnessed anything suspicious, or have more video to contact police.