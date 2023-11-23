Charges have been laid more than a year after an incident in Richmond involving $10 million in cryptocurrency and the impersonation of a police officer.

According to RCMP, in September 2022, suspects broke into a home in Richmond with weapons, and the owners — a middle-aged couple — were apparently bound, assaulted, and held for several hours.

In a release, Mounties say some of the suspects apparently pretended to be police but took off before real officers arrived on scene.

Police say the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and after a lengthy investigation with the National Crypto Currency Support Unit and the Richmond RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, they made an arrest.

The Prosecution Service of BC has approved 11 charges against 34-year-old Jin Da Xing, ranging from breaking, unlawful confinement, and assault with a weapon.

He remains in custody awaiting trial.

‘They have done an exceptional job with the investigation, leading to an arrest with many very serious charges and the recovery of the bulk of the stolen $10 million in cryptocurrency. As well, investigators have provided consistent support to the victims of this heinous act,” says Chief Superintendent Dave Chauhan.

According to the Richmond RCMP, the bulk of the stolen $10 million in cryptocurrency has been recovered.