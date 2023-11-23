One hurt in daytime armed robbery in busy Surrey business centre

A person has been taken to hospital after an armed robbery in Surrey’s Newton area Wednesday morning.

The Surrey RCMP says it happened at 11 am at the Payal Business Centre, and Mounties say the robbery suspects are still at large.

“Surrey RCMP received the report of an armed robbery at a business located in the 8100-block of 128 Street. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital,” a release Wednesday afternoon reads in part.

Mounties have not released more details into the suspect’s descriptions, only that they fled in a dark-coloured pick-up truck.

It’s also unclear how much money they took.

“The investigation is in the early stages and police are working to obtain witness statements as well as video surveillance from the area. The Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit has been engaged,” they said.