He’s gonna keep on biking through!

While in Toronto today, REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin had trouble renting a BIXI bike until a random family came to save the day.

Cronin detailed the interaction on the band’s official Facebook page and Instagram.

“While I was attempting (unsuccessfully) to rent a bicycle from a kiosk here in Toronto this afternoon, a super-friendly family went out of their way, and offered me one of their rental bikes!” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REO Speedwagon (@reospeedwagonofficial)

REO Speedwagon are a popular rock band from the late ’60s. They’re known for hits like “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Lovin’ You,” that still get a ton of play on classic rock stations.

The band is in town and set to perform at the Budweiser Stage with Styx Tuesday night.

“[The family] refused to take no for an answer, nor would they accept any token of my appreciation…including free concert tickets for Tuesday night at the Budweiser Stage. They didn’t recognize me, and had no selfish motives…they were simply being nice,” Cronin said.

Cronin concluded that Toronto is a city full of kind people.

“We all need reaffirmation of the intrinsic kindness in human nature, and I got my daily reminder today in Toronto,” he said.