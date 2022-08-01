16 celebrities to spot in Vancouver in August

Things are heating up in the city, and there are plenty of stars in town this August!

In Hollywood North, it seems like there’s always a chance for a possible celebrity sighting. You just never know when one is right around the corner, waiting to be spotted out and about in the city. But don’t leave it up to chance, especially when we can tell you exactly who is in town right now!

With tons of movies and TV shows on location in the city, there are endless opportunities to catch one of your favourites in action.

Here are 16 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this August.

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel may be spotted in the city filming for his new movie Buddy Games 2, the sequel to Buddy Games, in which he is the writer, director and producer. He is often recognized for being in four of the Transformers films, along with movies like New Year’s Eve, Life As We Know It, and Safe Haven. And of course, who could forget when he was married to singer Fergie?!

Most recently Duhamel has starred in Netflix’s superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy and in a new Amazon Prime movie called Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge may be spotted in the Vancouver area filming for a new season of Netflix’s Virgin River. You may remember seeing her in shows like Dirt, The Walking Dead and most recently as Kevin Pearson’s reoccurring love interest and ex-wife in This Is Us.

Martin Henderson

Joining Alexandra Breckenridge on the set of Virgin River is Martin Henderson. Henderson is usually recognized for playing Dr. Nathan Riggs in seasons 12 to 14 of Grey’s Anatomy, and who could forget when he starred in the horror film The Ring back in 2002.

Freddie Highmore

Best known for his creepy portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series Bates Motel, Freddie Highmore is in Metro Vancouver filming for another season of The Good Doctor. Highmore has been acting since he was a child and has starred in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Hilary Swank

Be on the lookout for Hilary Swank in the city this month! Swank is in town for her latest role in the new series Alaska Daily which is currently filming for season one. Swank needs no introduction really — she has played a variety of different roles over her career and won numerous awards. Some of her most popular movies include Million Dollar Baby, Boys Don’t Cry, P.S. I Love You, Freedom Writers, Conviction, and Amelia among others.

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden is in Vancouver this month filming for the first season of CBS’s So Help Me Todd which starts production in August. Harden is an award-winning actress that got her start on television shows back in the 80’s, before moving on to movies. Some of her roles include The First Wives Club, Flubber, Mystic River, Mona Lisa Smile, Whip It, and the Fifty Shades trilogy, among others.

Skylar Astin

Joining Marcia Gay Harden on the set of So Help Me Todd is Skylar Astin, who will be playing Harden’s son on the new series.

Astin is probably best remembered as Jesse from the Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 movies in which he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest. His other notable roles include the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, 21 and Over, and Ghosts of War.

Victor Garbe r

Victor Garber is in town for season three of Family Law, which is both set and filmed in downtown Vancouver.

Garber is most commonly known for his roles in movies like Titanic and Argo, along with drama series Alias. He has also made appearances in DC Comics shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Vixen.

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly is back in Vancouver this month filming for another season of Snowpiercer, in which she plays one of the leads, Melanie Cavill. Connelly has been acting since she was a child, and she once studied at Yale University before leaving to pursue her career in acting. Connelly has had a variety of roles over the years like A Beautiful Mind, Hulk, Dark Water, and rom-com He’s Just Not That Into You.

She has also been recognized by many publications like Vanity Fair and the Los Angeles Times ranking her one of the most beautiful women in the world. Most recently she snagged the role of Penny in the new Top Gun: Maverick movie alongside Tom Cruise.

Daveed Diggs

Also joining Jennifer Connelly on the set of Snowpiercer is actor and rapper Daveed Diggs.

You may remember him best from the musical Hamilton which won him a Tony award for his role, or maybe you remember his voice from the Disney Pixar movie Soul. Along with theatre and music, Diggs has been in movies like Wonder and Blindspotting, before moving on to star in the thriller series Snowpiercer.

Robbie Amell

Canadian actor Robbie Amell may be spotted in the city this summer. Amell is currently in Vancouver filming for the third season of the Amazon Prime series Upload.

Amell is the cousin of popular Arrow actor Stephen Amell, and both are originally from Toronto. One of his first roles was in the Cheaper by the Dozen 2 movie, which was actually filmed in Muskoka, Ontario. Nowadays, Amell is known for his role as Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm on The Flash and Nathan Brown in Upload.

Olivia Liang

Olivia Liang is in Vancouver right now filming for season three of Kung Fu. She is most commonly recognized for her role on the show as the lead character Nicky Shen, but she has also had roles in TV series like Legacies and Dating After College and appeared in a Grey’s Anatomy episode.

Max Thieriot

Another celebrity to be on the lookout for is Max Thieriot. Thieriot arrived in Vancouver this past July to film for a brand new CBS series called Fire Country in which he has the lead role as a young convict named Bode Donovan.

Thieriot has starred in quite a few movies and television shows over the years, from a longtime role on Bates Motel, to SEAL Team, to movies like Jumper, The House at the End of the Street with Jennifer Lawrence, and one of his earliest roles in The Pacifier alongside Vin Diesel.

Billy Burke

Joining Max Thieriot on the set of Fire Country is Billy Burke. Burke is typically recognized as Charlie Swan from Twilight, aka Bella’s Dad, or maybe you remember him in the movie Red Riding Hood, or in the CBS series Zoo. Most recently he played Alex’s Dad in the Netflix mini-series Maid, which was also filmed in Vancouver.

Kevin Alejandro

Also joining these two actors in Fire Country is Kevin Alejandro. Alejandro has been acting for awhile, and has been in hit shows like Lucifer, Southland, Arrow, True Blood, and Parenthood.

Walker Scobell

Child actor Walker Scobell is in the Metro Vancouver area filming for Disney+’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians, also going by its working title of Mink Golden.

Known for playing the younger version of Ryan Reynolds in the recent film The Adam Project, Scobell is only thirteen years old and just starting his career in acting. We have to say that starring alongside actors like Jennifer Garner and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds is a great place to start!