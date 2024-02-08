Canadian woman opts for the most country way to get her Tim Hortons
A TikTok video of a woman riding a horse through a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Alberta has caught the attention of many people online.
The video, posted by user @g_chilco on TikTok a little over a week ago, showed a woman on a horse standing in a drive-thru of a Tim Hortons, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ hit song “Old Town Road” played, adding a fitting touch to the scenario.
The user was asked if the video was filmed in Cochrane, a city just west of Calgary, to which they responded “High River,” which is a town southwest of YYC.
The video has gone viral online, with reposts of it popping up on X and Facebook, garnering plenty of reaction.
“I hadn’t even seen the location tag I knew this was in Alberta,” wrote one user, with another saying, “That’s a first, love it. Need a cup holder on the saddle lol.”
The woman riding the horse was eventually tagged in the comments and even has her own TikTok showing the numerous times she has ridden a horse through the local Tim Hortons drive-thru.
A recently posted video details how she has even landed in some hot water riding the horse in the town, appearing to be pulled over by a peace officer.
What do you think of this mode of transportation? Would you ride a horse through a drive-thru to get your Tim Hortons fix? Let us know in the comments below.