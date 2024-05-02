"Diabolical" rental goes viral for advertising space with zero privacy

As Ontario’s rent continues to climb year over year, landlords throughout the province continue to search for creative — or let’s be honest, completely alarming — ways to transform their own spaces into “living accommodations” for renters to make some extra profit.

Landlords have gone to great lengths to earn additional income, including renting out beds in the middle of kitchens, mattresses stuffed at the tops of staircases, and even rooms packed to the brim with shared bunk beds.

This latest listing posted on Facebook Marketplace out of Ottawa is no exception and advertises a mattress packed into the corner of a living room for a staggering $500 per month.

“This is not a bedroom, instead it is a bed space in a corner of the living area on the main floor of a stacked townhouse with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms,” the landlord wrote.

“You will have the bed space, and use the closet and the half bathroom on the main floor, including use of the common areas. For shower, you will use the full bathroom in the master bedroom upstairs, also used by the male occupant of the master bedroom.”

The ad explains that the tenant will share the entire house with “only three other persons who occupy the room upstairs.”

Despite its lack of privacy, the landlord notes several rules in place for the prospective tenant, including no smoking, pets, parties, loud music, loud video games, aggressive behaviour, untidiness, and disrespect for other’s privacy and space.

Naturally, the listing made rounds on social media platforms, including Reddit. “That is diabolical,” one user wrote under the post.

“Lol and they’re supposed [to] use the bathroom in someone else’s master bedroom??? So they need to go through someone else’s space every time they need to use the washroom, shower, and get ready,” another person said.

“The hell are they gonna need tenant insurance for, the mattress? There’s no space for anything else,” one comment reads.

Other horror rentals this month include a landlord in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood attempting to rent out half of their own personal bed for an undisclosed rent price and a laundry room-turned “studio” in Brampton for $550 a month.