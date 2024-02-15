Someone is renting a bunk bed and calling it a "prestige accommodation"

Despite rent prices in Toronto cooling off over the past few months, some landlords in the city continue to search for creative — and at times, questionable — ways to transform unconventional spaces into makeshift “bedrooms,” in an effort to appeal to tenants on a tight budget.

Over the past few months, several of these problematic spaces have made rounds on social media, including beds in the middle of kitchens, mattresses at the tops of staircases, shared beds with the landlord, and horrifying basement apartments, just to name a few.

The latest of these alarming listings, which was recently posted on Kijiji, advertises a shared bedroom in North York for $555 per month. Initially, the listing might seem like a sweet deal, but that’s before you account for the fact that you’ll have to share the space with a few other tenants.

Despite having to sleep on a bunk bed with others, the ad awards the space the ill-suited title of “prestigious accommodation,” highlighting its close proximity to TTC express bus routes, 24-hour stores, and the Don Valley Parkway.

The listing specifically calls for “two or three team player students,” “young professionals,” male or female, who can take advantage of a “bundle discount” for sharing the bunk bed.

Despite the sketchy living arrangements, the landlord requires a “full application process,” which includes a credit check, as well as a letter of employment.

The concerning ad quickly picked up lots of reactions on Reddit, where users demanded that landlords who post similar listings in the GTA be held accountable.

“Isn’t there somewhere to report this? This must be breaking several bylaws,” one person wrote. “Now that’s someone the fire marshall should be shutting down,” another comment reads.

“This looks worse than some of the shittiest hostels that I have stayed at,” one user said.

Somehow, this isn’t the most expensive bunk bed listing we’ve seen hit the city’s rental market in recent years. In December, a separate listing advertised a shared room with bunk beds for a staggering $750 per month, while another ad in 2022 listed one of two bunk beds in a windowless apartment for a mind-boggling $1,200 per month.