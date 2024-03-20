As the average rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in Ontario keeps climbing year over year, some landlords throughout the province continue to advertise unconventional living arrangements for those operating on a tight budget.

Prospective tenants have virtually seen it all when scrolling through websites like Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, including horror movie-style basement apartments, rooms stuffed with shared bunk beds, and landlords even opening up their own beds for someone to share.

The latest alarming listing, located in Inglewood, Ontario — which is just a 15-minute drive northeast of Brampton — advertises a mattress randomly stuffed at the top of a staircase for a whopping $450 a month.

On top of that, the future tenant is asked to contribute anywhere from $50 to $70 per month extra for utilities, parking, and internet, bringing the grand total to anywhere from $500 to $520 a month.

The questionable listing was quickly reshared to Reddit, where users poured into the comments section to offer their thoughts about the shocking space.

“This landlord posts this ad with the title ‘private’ but [doesn’t] even have the decency to put something to separate, like a wall or at least a curtain, and make it look more ‘private.’ Disgusting,” one person wrote.

“Imagine trying to sleep while people are coming up and down those stairs. That’s just un-f***ing-believable,” another person added.

“They’re charging $450 to breathe air in what will be a high-traffic area, and still ask for money for utilities,” one incredulous comment reads.

Somehow, this isn’t the only Ontario listing that has advertised a mattress at the top of a staircase. Another alarming rental listing for a space in Toronto’s Regent Park made the rounds last year after the landlord advertised a tiny mattress crammed at the top of a staircase for $70-$115 per night before fees.