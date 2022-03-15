Another storey about rent, and it’s basically a never-ending song for Vancouver, with one- and two-bedroom rent prices up nearly 15% year over year, according to the most recent Zumper report.

The median rent for a one-bedroom in Vancouver is up 15.30% year-over-year, while two-bedrooms are up 14.80% year-over-year.

While it may come as no surprise to most, Vancouver was the most expensive Canadian city to rent in February for both one- and two-bedroom units.

Month over month, the median one-bedroom rent in Vancouver fell 0.5% in February to $2,190 from $2,200 in January, a savings of $10.

Two-bedroom units in Vancouver actually stayed flat month-over-month with a median rent of $3,020.

Kelowna moved up the charts, becoming the third most expensive place in Canada for a one-bedroom at a median rent of $1,800. Victoria dropped one spot, where it’s $1,790 for a one-bedroom.

Out of everywhere in BC, Abbotsford saw the biggest drop, going down 3.6% for a one-bedroom to a median rent of $1,340. The median rent for a two-bedroom in Abbotsford is $1,830, cheaper than the median rent for a one-bedroom in Vancouver.

With a median rent of $1,900, Toronto is still the second most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom in Canada. A two-bedroom in Toronto is roughly $600 cheaper than a two-bedroom in Vancouver, with a median rent of $2,400.

A two-bedroom in Calgary for a median rent of $1,380 makes Vancouver’s rental costs look comical in comparison.

Yesterday, BC announced that on June 1, minimum wage is going up by 45 cents in the province to $15.65. They also suggested that minimum wage hikes be tied to inflation in the province.

It might be time to factor in the cost of rental housing when looking at future increases.

Zumper analyzes hundreds of thousands of listings to compile data on rental rates across Canada, and you can find their latest report here.