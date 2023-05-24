There's a way you can rent a yacht for as low as $180/hour in Vancouver

Summer is just around the corner and if you’re craving to get yourself out on a boat we’ve got a suggestion!

A service called Get My Boat is calling itself the Airbnb of boats, with the intention to make it easier than ever to get folks out on a boat in Vancouver.

Most Vancouver boating experiences will be captained charters, meaning you won’t have to worry about a boating licence.

You could rent a yacht for as low as $180 an hour.

Each listing lets you know if a captain is included or not.

There are even jet skis, paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes for rent too.

list your vessel through Meanwhile, if you own a boat and want some help to subsidize the costs (or even make enough to buy another vessel), you can alsothrough Get My Boat.

Val Streif with Get My Boat explains that for boat owners who want to offset their ownership costs, this marketplace helps folks turn their boat “from a toy into a business.”

“It’s free to join GetMyBoat, and the average owner on the platform earns over $25,000 (USD) annually,” she said.

Owning a boat can be expensive, Streif said, but boat owners have found success renting out their crafts for the summer season to offset their costs.

“And then they just enjoy their boat the rest of the time,” she said.

“We have others that were so successful with renting out their boat that they purchased a new boat, or they purchased a jet ski, [or] an entire fleet that they rent out to people on Get My Boat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GetMyBoat (@getmyboat)



For people that like to stay out on the water, Streif said this side hustle allows them to do so with flexibility.

Even if you don’t have a yacht in your storage, there is even the option to rent out your kayak or paddleboard.

With files from Amir Ali