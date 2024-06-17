Vancouver firm becomes broker of Disney's luxury housing project

Renowned in British Columbia for being a pre-eminent real estate marketing firm, Rennie has now added a new luxury residential project to its portfolio — one that promises to have a uniquely magical spark.

The Vancouver-based firm announced today it has been selected by the Walt Disney Company to be the broker of Cotino for interested Canadian homebuyers in BC and Alberta.

Cotino is an upcoming master-planned Disney-themed residential community in Rancho Mirage, located within the Coachella Valley near Palm Springs in California. This is the world’s very first “Storyliving by Disney” community development, pursued under the Disney Signature Experiences division.

Disney first announced the project and partnership with developers in February 2022, and the official construction groundbreaking marking the start of site preparation work was held in April 2022.

Construction site of Cotino:

Future condition of Cotino upon full buildout:

Prior to today’s announcement, the project already had a major Vancouver connection, as one of Disney’s key development partners is Vancouver-based Epta Development Corporation (EDC).

Prior to the pandemic, EDC partnered with US-based Clarity Real Estate to acquire the property in 2018. In early 2020, the City of Rancho Mirage approved their master plan before announcing their partnership with Disney.

“For more than 40 years, our people-first approach has supported the real estate needs of countless clients and new communities,” said Rennie president Greg Zayadi in a statement. “We know how excited Canadians are to learn more about the Cotino community and we can’t wait to assist them on their real estate journey.”

Surrounded by golf courses to the west and east, Cotino will span a 618-acre area — over 60% the size of Vancouver’s Stanley Park — and be oriented around the 24-acre Cotino Bay, which will be a grand oasis lagoon, featuring clear turquoise waters and vistas of both the lagoon and surrounding mountains.

Upon full buildout, the entire neighbourhood will have over 1,900 homes, with a mix of single-family houses and condominium homes. The houses will fall within four distinct design typologies, each representing the rich history and landscape of the Palm Springs area.

For Cotino’s first phase, there will be about 300 single-family detached houses, with limited pre-sales occurring throughout 2024. Some designs will feature indoor-outdoor living with an entry courtyard and covered terraces.

One parcel of Cotino will be designed specifically for adults 55 years and older, within an area known as Longtable Park — inspired by Walt Disney himself, who frequented the Coachella Valley.

There will also be world-class amenities and programming, including the membership-based Artisan Club, which provides exclusive access into the Parr House — a luxurious community clubhouse inspired by Pixar film Incredibles 2 that offers distinct spaces for Disney-themed dining, wellness, art, recreation, and entertainment, as well as club-only beach areas and recreational water activities. Additionally, there will be a separate beach park area accessible to the public with the purchase of a day pass.

Cotino will also feature a town centre with dining and shopping.

The project’s architectural design and development team is working closely with Walt Disney Imagineering to bring the Disney-inspired flair into the homes, amenities, and overall neighbourhood plan.

Earlier this spring, Disney Parks provided an update on Cotino’s construction progress, showing continued site preparation, the first structures of the main entrance into the neighbourhood, and the first model homes, which are expected to reach completion in Fall 2024.

This is Disney’s largest master-planned residential community since it developed the town of Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.