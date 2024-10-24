"Destroyed" natural hot springs in Harrison leads to local outrage

Photos of the natural hot spring covered after it was covered (L) and before (R). (David Northey | Daily Hive)

Locals in Harrison Hot Springs claim their beloved natural spring has been completely destroyed by boulders, allegedly at the hands of a luxury resort.

Nicknamed “Hobo Hot Springs,” the natural pool is located along an esplanade that leads directly to the source of the hot springs, where stones have been built up by the public around the lower hot pools.

The natural hot springs often attract travellers and residents to the area, especially when folks don’t feel like spending money to use the hot-spring-fed mineral pools at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

Resident David Nortey said he was completely shocked to see the regular spot covered this week.

“It’s really sad that they’ve been destroyed,” he told Daily Hive. Northey shared photos taken Wednesday of the area, which have been spread widely online.

Talk about the incident eventually got the attention of Mayor Fred Talen, who told Daily Hive that the Village had not been aware of the incident until posts spread online.

“There are couple things concerning this, these hot springs… as I understand it is controlled by the Harrison Hot Springs Resort [and] staff working for the resort placed these boulders in the hot spring pools… to mitigate the resort’s risk and liability associated with public use of these hot springs pools,” the mayor explained.

Talen said he is not aware of the risk and liability the resort was alluding to, but he has set up a meeting with the resort to discuss its decision further.

Daily Hive has contacted the resort for comment. If we receive a response, this article will be updated.

Thanks to the uproar online from residents, Talen said it’s clear people care about preserving and promoting Harrison Hot Springs’ natural features.

“I share this view, and I think that the village should have greater influence in the control over these natural resources,” he said.

“Also… these hot springs are significant and important to the Sts’ailes [First Nation]. I believe they, too, should have a voice and be listened to on matters concerning the stewardship of these natural resources. So I’m looking forward to working with the Harrison Hot Springs Resort on this,” the mayor added.

Northey describes the hot spring as “beautiful.” For decades, it has been a popular place for people to gather and enjoy the area’s natural beauty.

“You get to go in the hot spring, jump in the lake and come back… It’s just been a wonderful thing for our families to use,” he said.

