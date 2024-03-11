Wake up early tomorrow to snag a BC camping reservation for a July weekend

Getting a summertime camping reservation in BC is no easy task, and we’re helping you out by reminding you about key dates for reserving summer weekends.

BC Parks open camping reservations four months in advance on a rolling window. That means you’ll need to log onto their website on March 12 to reserve a weekend of camping from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14 this summer.

Remember to set your alarm, too, as reservations open at 7 am Pacific Time. They tend to get snapped up quickly.

Book camping reservations via BC Parks’ website.

All frontcountry campsites in BC open for bookings on a four-month rolling window. These campsites are within one kilometre of a road and provide facilities such as outhouses and drinking water. They’re generally referred to as car camping spots.

Backcountry campsites at the following parks also open for reservations at the four-month mark:

Those hoping to do the Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit this summer sadly already missed their chance. Reservations opened back in October 2023.

Most other backcountry camping opportunities in BC don’t require reservations. Instead, campers should register for a backcountry permit. The permit doesn’t guarantee a tent pad but is required for those staying overnight in provincial parks that don’t accept reservations.

We’ll be back to remind you about the next summer weekend — don’t miss out on making memories because you didn’t plan in advance.