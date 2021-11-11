A poppy box was stolen just days before Remembrance Day from an A&W restaurant in New Westminster.

The New West Police Department is investigating the incident, which took place on November 8 at approximately 9 pm in the 800 block of Boyd Street.

While there were customers in the restaurant who witnessed the theft, no one was able to identify the culprit.

New West Police are now looking for witnesses who may be able to provide a description of the suspect. Police believe that the suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time.

“It’s disgraceful and disheartening that someone would steal donations that support our veterans,” said Sergeant Sanjay Kumar in a statement.

“If anyone saw who took the donation box we ask you to reach out to us.”

Remembrance Day poppy box stolen from #NewWest A&W restaurant. Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to call 604-525-5411. https://t.co/NyVkylAWKY pic.twitter.com/Y6YmI0I2Fa — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) November 10, 2021

Anyone with information is being asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.