$26 million cancer prevention and support centre opens near VGH (PHOTOS)

A major expansion and renovation of a hub near Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) that provides support services to cancer patients and their caregivers recently reached completion.

Owned and operated by the Canadian Cancer Society, the rebuilt Centre for Cancer Prevention and Support at 575 West 10th Avenue now has a total floor area of about 70,000 sq ft, including a patient lodge with 62 beds for out-of-town patients within 32 rooms, as well as operations space for research, clinical assessment, offices, and meeting rooms.

Lodge users have access to shared amenities such as a fitness gym, yoga room, lounge, and outdoor garden. There is also a wig and breast prosthesis bank and a demonstration kitchen for designing nutritional programs for cancer patients and survivors. The hub does not provide treatment or diagnosis services.

A large atrium space, enclosed by a vertical wood veil, is constructed along 10th Avenue.

Since opening in late July 2021, as of late October, a total of 313 patients and their caregivers have used the accommodations in the upgraded lodge while receiving cancer treatment in the nearby BC Cancer and VGH facilities. The operations facilities opened this past Monday.

The society has plans to use its expanded hub to fill gaps and provide support to underserved populations, such as kids, young adults, advanced patients, and cancer survivors.

It is anticipated the centre will become a national leader in research and innovation for cancer prevention and survivor support by bridging prevent and support programs.

The renovation and expansion construction project cost $26 million, with the provincial government providing $10 million, and the society covering $16 million through fundraising. The project was designed by Shape Architecture.

“As a cancer survivor, I understand first-hand the sheer toll this disease takes, not only on the patients but on their families and loved ones,” said Selina Robinson, the BC minister of finance, and the Coquitlam-Maillardville MLA, in a statement.

“With this new centre, thousands of people living with cancer and their loved ones throughout BC will be able to access the new patient lodging facility, giving them a comfortable and specialized place to stay while they undergo cancer treatment in Vancouver.”

The statistics for cancer in British Columbia are sobering. It is the leading cause of death in the province.

According to the provincial government, it is expected about 28,600 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in BC in 2021, and this figure will increase to 38,200 by 2030 due to an ageing and growing population.

It is forecast that 11,300 deaths in BC in 2021 will be due to cancer.

The upward climb in cancer diagnosis will necessitate a significant expansion of facilities that treat and support cancer patients. For this reason, the new $1.7 billion Cloverdale hospital — Surrey’s second hospital — will include an integrated BC Cancer treatment centre. Construction on the hospital is anticipated to begin in 2023 for an opening in 2027.

Lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers are the most common types of cancer in Canada, accounting for half of all cases. About 40% of the cases can be prevented through healthier lifestyles.